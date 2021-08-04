Mockups for website design rebrand

Design Brief

Needing 4-5 pages of web design mockups to rebrand our current site.

Home Page

Who We Are

What We Do

Join Our Team

Blog/Resources

We are looking to resonate with the Outlaw brand archetype and need help figuring out how to translate that look and feel into a website for technology consultative services.

We can provide the copy and build of the website if you can help with the actual design, layout, and help us figure out the color schemes (our primary logo colors are yellow and black).