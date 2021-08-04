Back
Design Brief

Mockups for website design rebrand

Needing 4-5 pages of web design mockups to rebrand our current site.

  • Home Page
  • Who We Are
  • What We Do
  • Join Our Team
  • Blog/Resources

We are looking to resonate with the Outlaw brand archetype and need help figuring out how to translate that look and feel into a website for technology consultative services.

We can provide the copy and build of the website if you can help with the actual design, layout, and help us figure out the color schemes (our primary logo colors are yellow and black).

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 04, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Abfde0be6a7001e3c4f629a35c82e54c
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner