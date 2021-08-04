Back
Design Brief

UX/UI for a Portal Site with Dashboard

We are looking for someone to design wireframes and mockups for a portal website that includes a resource area, and a dashboard that lists news/announcements and performance stats.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 04, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. Product Design
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
