Looking for a designer/react developer

Design Brief

Who we are:

At Golf Scope Inc our mission is to grow the game of golf. We work every day in support of that mission in the form of the development of a VR game for the Oculus Quest called Topgolf with Pro Putt. Our game is a top selling and top rated title on the oculus store with a thriving community of players.

Job description:

We are looking for a self-motivated javascript developer who is proficient with React.js and also an accomplished UI/UX designer to join us on a contract basis lasting four months. Your primary focus will be on the design and development of our in-game menu (built with react) and also the design and development of the game website. You will ensure that a consistent design language is maintained across platforms and tools to ensure our brand is recognizable and well represented. You will coordinate with the rest of the team working on the core VR game to ensure the in-game menu is able to hook into the game functionality. Most importantly you will take charge of your area of responsibility and manage tasks in order to meet deadlines.

Responsibilities:

Designing and developing the in-game menu UI

Designing and developing internal web tools

Designing and developing the public game website

Maintaining the company brand and design language

Convert assignments into tasks and clear any blockers that may be in the way in order to complete those tasks.

Skills

Strong proficiency in javascript.

Thorough understanding of React.js and its core principles

Experience with Redux

Experience establishing a redux project from scratch with a good foundation using common front-end development tools and build pipelines (webpack, npm, etc).

Strong design ability with a tool such as sketch or figma.

Ability to maintain a design language system.

Familiarity with RESTful APIs

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements.

Familiarity with git (a merge conflict doesn’t scare you).

Requirements

2+ years of react.js experience

2+ years design experience

Must provide a design portfolio (e.g. dribbble)

Full posting here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/12voH9u0_qaZsXf9-WofpN3ea0HllHZIjbQzi3e15C2U/edit?usp=sharing