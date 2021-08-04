Local UX/UI designer

Design Brief

Our mission is to make a difference and change the way our community finds meaningful careers. We are redefining the way career sites operate, simplifing and streamlining the way companies and employees interact and we need a rockstar UX/UI specialist to help us get our MVP in place.

Map out the user flow/journey

Optimize the user experience and strategically layout required functions

Define inputs and outputs

Design UI utilizing an existing framework/design theme in Figma/Sketch or XD utilizing (Experience working with Metronic is a huge plus)

Collaborate with our internal front-end dev team

We have offices in both Miami Beach and Sunny Isles Beach and would welcome meeting in person with our team at either location but it's not required.