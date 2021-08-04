Local UX/UI designer

Back
Our mission is to make a difference and change the way our community finds meaningful careers. We are redefining the way career sites operate, simplifing and streamlining the way companies and employees interact and we need a rockstar UX/UI specialist to help us get our MVP in place.

  • Map out the user flow/journey
  • Optimize the user experience and strategically layout required functions
  • Define inputs and outputs
  • Design UI utilizing an existing framework/design theme in Figma/Sketch or XD utilizing (Experience working with Metronic is a huge plus)
  • Collaborate with our internal front-end dev team

We have offices in both Miami Beach and Sunny Isles Beach and would welcome meeting in person with our team at either location but it's not required.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 04, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
