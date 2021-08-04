Design Next-Gen Apps With Us!

Design Brief

We're looking to grow our team at ChopDawg.com, and bring on a passionate full-time UI/UX designer (1099 contractor) that can help us handcraft some beautifully designed web and mobile applications.

This is a client-facing role for an app development agency, so attention to detail, great customer service, and communication skills are an absolute must. You'll attend weekly project status meetings, where you'll discuss your latest design deliverables face-to-face with our partnered clients. Since Chop Dawg builds apps from scratch for startups and growing companies alike, you might even consider yourself a brand architect. Whatever our partnered clients need, we have their backs (and yours).

This is a flexible full-time position that is fully remote and available as a salaried 1099 contractor. However, all candidates must be able to work in the U.S., but digital nomads and freelancers — do apply!

We're looking for a team player with real-world experience designing apps who is proficient in Figma and working remotely.

Salary is commensurate with experience and demonstrated skills; ranging between $4,000.00 - $6,000.00 per month. Our UI/UX designers typically work on 2-4 apps across all industries at a time, making this an incredible portfolio builder and always keeping things interesting. This gig is truly a professional freelancer's dream.

Send a reply and mention that you saw this post. If you have experience designing apps and working directly with stakeholders, we want to hear from you.