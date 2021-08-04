Back
Design Brief

2D motion video

I am looking for a skilled designer who can make a 2D motion graphic video - 1-minute duration, for one of our company solutions, called Programmable Voice the characters should be with the Arabic Theme.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 04, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
