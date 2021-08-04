Back
Design Brief

UX/UI for a "marketplace" startup

We're looking for an experienced UI/UI professional designer to design and prototype our mobile first web application.

Please reach out if you have any questions, we can provide some examples of existing projects with "similar" functionalities. Please include your portfolio link.

  • Be proficient with industry-standard design tools such as Figma,
  • You must have some experience with enterprise SaaS,
  • Creativity is highly encouraged,
  • Commit to deadlines when agreed upon,
  • Mobile first & responsiveness,
  • English (or at least Polish) language proficiency,
  • Keen attention to detail,
  • Organized working habits (files, artboard structure, layer names, groups, etc.),
  • Experience with frontend frameworks would be bonus (tailwind, bootstrap etc.),


Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 04, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
