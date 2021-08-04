UX/UI for a "marketplace" startup

Design Brief

We're looking for an experienced UI/UI professional designer to design and prototype our mobile first web application.

Please reach out if you have any questions, we can provide some examples of existing projects with "similar" functionalities. Please include your portfolio link.

Be proficient with industry-standard design tools such as Figma,

You must have some experience with enterprise SaaS,

Creativity is highly encouraged,

Commit to deadlines when agreed upon,

Mobile first & responsiveness,

English (or at least Polish) language proficiency,

Keen attention to detail,

Organized working habits (files, artboard structure, layer names, groups, etc.),

Experience with frontend frameworks would be bonus (tailwind, bootstrap etc.),



