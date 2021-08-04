Freelance Illustrator Required

Design Brief

We're looking for a freelance illustrator to start immediately. The work will involve creating a set of 5x illustrations that will be used within the redesign of our client's website. We are working with a world-class luxury chocolate artisan, and our objective is to bring the brand's magical and charming story to life using quirky and whimsical illustrations, in order to create an engaging online user experience. The deadline for a first draft of illustrations is Tuesday 17th August. If your illustration style is playful, quirky and enchanting, then please get in touch as we would love to hear from you!