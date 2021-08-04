Back
Design Brief

Long term contracting for design works

We are a B2B SaaS technology company (not a consumer product) and looking for someone who can do the following on a long-term basis.

  • Create corporate white paper (and case study) design layout with infographics.
  • Create corporate brochure design layout with infographics.
  • Marketing banners
  • Blog post supporting infographics/illustration
  • Website design assets
  • Not required- but if you can also create webpage mockups, then that is a plus.

We are looking for a freelancer who has good experience in many of the above areas and can also provide recommendations and be a strategic designer with a creative mind. It is extremely important to understand that we are a big believer in a minimalistic design approach having contemporary design touch. We will have ongoing work every month, so we prefer someone who is collaborative and responsive.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 04, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
