Design Brief
Long term contracting for design works
We are a B2B SaaS technology company (not a consumer product) and looking for someone who can do the following on a long-term basis.
- Create corporate white paper (and case study) design layout with infographics.
- Create corporate brochure design layout with infographics.
- Marketing banners
- Blog post supporting infographics/illustration
- Website design assets
- Not required- but if you can also create webpage mockups, then that is a plus.
We are looking for a freelancer who has good experience in many of the above areas and can also provide recommendations and be a strategic designer with a creative mind. It is extremely important to understand that we are a big believer in a minimalistic design approach having contemporary design touch. We will have ongoing work every month, so we prefer someone who is collaborative and responsive.