Design Brief

WEBSITE DESIGNER

We are looking for Web site designers for our launch of product service. You will be responsible to take a brief with the product /service offering team and design accordingly.

You'll need to:

  • Be proficient with industry-standard design tools such as Figma, Flowmapp, Sketch, AdobeXD, Invision, Photoshop, Balsamiq
  • Creative skills
  • Be a great team player with good communication and interpersonal skills 
  • Be creative and innovative to come up with new ideas 
  • Have enthusiasm for design and technology 
  • Have knowledge of codings, such as an understanding of HTML and CSS 
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 04, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Product Design
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
98257afc65fe09975af54a22f8957761
