Design Brief
WEBSITE DESIGNER
We are looking for Web site designers for our launch of product service. You will be responsible to take a brief with the product /service offering team and design accordingly.
You'll need to:
- Be proficient with industry-standard design tools such as Figma, Flowmapp, Sketch, AdobeXD, Invision, Photoshop, Balsamiq
- Creative skills
- Be a great team player with good communication and interpersonal skills
- Be creative and innovative to come up with new ideas
- Have enthusiasm for design and technology
- Have knowledge of codings, such as an understanding of HTML and CSS