Design Brief

Illustration for front homepage header

I am looking for someone to illustrate a nice homepage header of a roofer standing in the forefront with a bundle of shingles on his shoulder and holding a pneumatic roofing nail gun in the other hand. There would be a house with nice green grass in the background with the roof being replaced.

The roofer would be wearing a baseball cap and a t-shirt with our branding on it(logo will be provided). You will be provided with a rough sketch of what I am looking for. The illustration should be vector-based, done in illustrator. Should look professional, bright, and inviting.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 03, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
