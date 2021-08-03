Fitness & Health 3D animation

Design Brief

I am working on creating some content for an online educational platform.

We are needing help in the following areas. We might hire you to consult or to guide with the project. It all depends on how complicated the process will be.

We need to create an animated, 3d character to do our exercise videos We need the capacity to create digital videos moving him in specific positions, that are fitness type positions and also able to show multiple in multiple angles We need to also be able to print photo images with him in specific positions Please have prior knowledge in movement, health, and wellness videos

Please give me clear examples of your prior work.