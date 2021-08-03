Back
Design Brief

Fashionable Pajamas!

I am launching my e-commerce pajama brand and I would like to get in touch with a designer who can easily design tops/ bottom pajamas for both men and women on a professional level. I will pass these designs to my manufacturer and may also use them on my website. I am not looking for only a one-time project, I am looking for someone to build a professional relationship and build on it as I scale my business.

If you are interested, please reply to this post along with some of your previous projects and experiences. Thank You!

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 03, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Data?1628026668&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner