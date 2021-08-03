Fashionable Pajamas!

Design Brief

I am launching my e-commerce pajama brand and I would like to get in touch with a designer who can easily design tops/ bottom pajamas for both men and women on a professional level. I will pass these designs to my manufacturer and may also use them on my website. I am not looking for only a one-time project, I am looking for someone to build a professional relationship and build on it as I scale my business.

If you are interested, please reply to this post along with some of your previous projects and experiences. Thank You!