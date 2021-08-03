Illustrations For Personal Portfolio

Design Brief

I am a product designer from Texas and am looking for somebody to help me with 5 illustrations for my personal portfolio. These illustrations will be to help visualize my process. I’m looking for a minimalistic (3-4 colors) macabre/cute theme with sugar skull/skeleton characters. These will be on a dark background. I really like people who have their own style, so you don’t need to match my examples!

Here are some styles that I’ve liked:

https://dribbble.com/shots/7351198-Z-is-for-ZOMBIE

https://dribbble.com/shots/7062212-26-Smart

https://dribbble.com/shots/6969161-08-Fabulous

https://dribbble.com/shots/5944173-Your-Eyes

https://dribbble.com/shots/15262008-Skull-Garden-Ink-and-Shading

https://dribbble.com/shots/15765009-Heart-Exploding-Brain-Skull

https://dribbble.com/shots/6278005-despite-everything-it-s-still-you

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxESkNNgqJh/

Thanks so much for your interest!