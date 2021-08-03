Back
Design Brief

English Tutoring Ad & Landing Page

I just need a pretty, eye-catching, one-page digital ad (8.5x11”) in PDF and an editable format that I can email and print and post in cafes, etc.

It should be a simple page with not much text, a small headshot of myself, a description of my English tutoring program, and contact info, etc. It should be colorful and nicely laid out to draw folks to take a look. I will also need a simple and similarly designed landing page that will have further details.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 03, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
4d62d4ffa18996a7a7a39cacf0e3a7cf
