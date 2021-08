Design Brief

What is YSplit?

YSplit lets users automatically pay, track & split any shared payment effortlessly. This means no more worrying about getting paid back. The magic? Everyone is charged separately for their share of the bill. You can learn a little bit more about YSplit here

Requirements

5+ years as a brand designer

Budget

$5k

The Job

Project length - 3 weeks

Deliverables - Logo, color palettes/schemes & typography