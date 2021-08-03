Back
Design Brief

UI/UX Designer for Web-based platform

Hello,

I’m looking for a skilled User Interface designer who has experience designing web-based applications for SaaS organizations. 

The role is to design a clean User Interface for a web platform and Chrome extension, utilizing existing user stories and a detailed breadboard and collaborating with a team of project managers and developers.  

We are looking for a remote independent contractor. We plan to onboard this person in early August 2021 and have a working MVP to be released in October 2021. 

There’s an opportunity for continued work beyond the October soft launch date. 

Role Requirements:

  • Proven excellence in building static designs, branding, logos, product feel, and clean working prototypes and wireframes is a must
  • Experience in HTML, CSS, Javascript, and JQuery is preferred
  • User Experience (UX) knowledge is preferred
  • Previous experience building browser extension UI is preferred
  • Responsiveness
  • English language proficiency
  • A keen attention to detail
  • Organized working habits (files, artboard structure, layer names, groups, etc.)

If you are interested, available, and meet these requirements please provide

  • Link to your portfolio with relevant projects
  • Resume
  • Project rate
  • Availability/Capacity
  • Geographical location
  • Contact information
  • The answer to this question: What’s your favorite color in hex code form?

Thanks!


Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 03, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
