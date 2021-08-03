UI/UX Designer for Web-based platform
Hello,
I’m looking for a skilled User Interface designer who has experience designing web-based applications for SaaS organizations.
The role is to design a clean User Interface for a web platform and Chrome extension, utilizing existing user stories and a detailed breadboard and collaborating with a team of project managers and developers.
We are looking for a remote independent contractor. We plan to onboard this person in early August 2021 and have a working MVP to be released in October 2021.
There’s an opportunity for continued work beyond the October soft launch date.
Role Requirements:
- Proven excellence in building static designs, branding, logos, product feel, and clean working prototypes and wireframes is a must
- Experience in HTML, CSS, Javascript, and JQuery is preferred
- User Experience (UX) knowledge is preferred
- Previous experience building browser extension UI is preferred
- Responsiveness
- English language proficiency
- A keen attention to detail
- Organized working habits (files, artboard structure, layer names, groups, etc.)
If you are interested, available, and meet these requirements please provide:
- Link to your portfolio with relevant projects
- Resume
- Project rate
- Availability/Capacity
- Geographical location
- Contact information
- The answer to this question: What’s your favorite color in hex code form?
Thanks!