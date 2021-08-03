Back
Design Brief

Product Designer

Hey guys,

I have a product concept for which I need a 3D render designed. The concept, in short, is an herbal-based Feminine wash. 

I’m looking for a designer, ideally an industrial designer, to help me create a visual rendering to be able to send to our manufacturer, as well as display on our website. 

Please reach out to me as soon as possible with your interest and availability – this is a brand-new company that I’m very excited about and we’re moving fast into product development! 

Thanks in advance,

Latoya

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 03, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. Illustration
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
