Business card & logo for website
I'm looking for a bold, creative, 2-color logo to be on one side of the card, and matching colors for the opposite, informational side of the card.
The information:
company name: I Run Games
website: irun.games
email: storyteller@irun.games
phone: 805-669-8609
The logo:
I'm thinking black background and a bold front-color, like a hot orange from this small logo .
I'd like a scene of a traveller on a road up a mountain with a sun or moon above it that is the logo linked above. The Japanese character "do" is a rough version of what I'm looking for.
This biz card is kind of the vague thing I'm thinking: https://dribbble.com/shots/6452426-Business-Card-Mockup