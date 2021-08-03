Back
Design Brief

Business card & logo for website

I'm looking for a bold, creative, 2-color logo to be on one side of the card, and matching colors for the opposite, informational side of the card.

The information:

company name: I Run Games

website: irun.games

email: storyteller@irun.games

phone: 805-669-8609


The logo:

I'm thinking black background and a bold front-color, like a hot orange from this small logo .

I'd like a scene of a traveller on a road up a mountain with a sun or moon above it that is the logo linked above. The Japanese character "do" is a rough version of what I'm looking for.

This biz card is kind of the vague thing I'm thinking: https://dribbble.com/shots/6452426-Business-Card-Mockup



Message project owner
