Design Brief
Logo for School Team
I'm a baseball coach looking for a logo for a new hat this year. We are the Panthers Black and Orange. Looking for something similar to what Baltimore does with their white front cap.
🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I'm a baseball coach looking for a logo for a new hat this year. We are the Panthers Black and Orange. Looking for something similar to what Baltimore does with their white front cap.