Design Brief

Logo for School Team

I'm a baseball coach looking for a logo for a new hat this year. We are the Panthers Black and Orange. Looking for something similar to what Baltimore does with their white front cap.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 03, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
