Design Brief

illustration of a mascot for my brand

I'm looking for a designer to make sketches for a mascot for my personal brand. I would like an original style but with a stroke similar to these references.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 03, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
