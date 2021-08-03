Back
Design Brief

Wants to make site as Mr-jatt-dj.com

Hello,

I am looking for a skilled designer who can make a web design for me. Please click on the link for design reference, here here.

(Mix the 50%-50% both websites design)

Latest design with all uploading mp3 song features directly uploaded by users.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 03, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
#<User:0x000055c6360d15b8>.name
