Fintech startup webapp redesign

Design Brief

Do you live and breathe design? Do you love creating the latest, innovative design? Have you designed fintech platforms? Are you interested in getting in on the ground floor of a fast-growing startup? Then you might be a good fit for our UX/UI Designer position!

Project:

We are a new fast-growing, VC-backed fintech startup that is looking to bring on a UX/UI designer to initially help with a complete redesign of our web app and then stay on for continued updates. We have completed and launched our beta to a number of users. We have received feedback from our users and now need to integrate this, along with other features in our roadmap, into our new designs. This will be a complete overhaul of two logins: one for startups and one for investors.

Responsibilities:

Build wireframes and storyboards to conceptualize design

Determine timeline and deliverables

Define visual elements, product elements, and overall design

Concept, design, and implement products by working with developers, designers, and other team members

Evaluate and set best practices and standards

Work with team to define user flows and sitemaps

Measure human-computer interaction (HCI) element of a design

Collaborate on scenarios, end-to-end experiences, and screen designs

Conduct user testing of applications, software, and websites

Work with engineering, frontend, and backend developers as needed

Qualifications:

Proven experience with UI design with a portfolio of sample projects

Knowledgeable in wire-framing tools, storyboards, user flows, and site mapping

In-depth understanding of UI; an understanding latest design and technology trends and their role in a commercial environment

Superior computer skills; HTML, CSS, JavaScript, IT, and programming troubleshooting

Artistic eye for design, user interaction, functionality, and readability

Able to think creatively while maintaining accuracy and attention to detail

Able to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Able to work independently and as an active member of a team

Details:

Location: Virtual

Employment Status: Contract, with potential for full time

Hours: 20 hours a week

Next Steps:

Please reply with your rates and link to your portfolio, preferably with projects within the fintech space.



