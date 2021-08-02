Fintech startup webapp redesign
Do you live and breathe design? Do you love creating the latest, innovative design? Have you designed fintech platforms? Are you interested in getting in on the ground floor of a fast-growing startup? Then you might be a good fit for our UX/UI Designer position!
Project:
We are a new fast-growing, VC-backed fintech startup that is looking to bring on a UX/UI designer to initially help with a complete redesign of our web app and then stay on for continued updates. We have completed and launched our beta to a number of users. We have received feedback from our users and now need to integrate this, along with other features in our roadmap, into our new designs. This will be a complete overhaul of two logins: one for startups and one for investors.
Responsibilities:
- Build wireframes and storyboards to conceptualize design
- Determine timeline and deliverables
- Define visual elements, product elements, and overall design
- Concept, design, and implement products by working with developers, designers, and other team members
- Evaluate and set best practices and standards
- Work with team to define user flows and sitemaps
- Measure human-computer interaction (HCI) element of a design
- Collaborate on scenarios, end-to-end experiences, and screen designs
- Conduct user testing of applications, software, and websites
- Work with engineering, frontend, and backend developers as needed
Qualifications:
- Proven experience with UI design with a portfolio of sample projects
- Knowledgeable in wire-framing tools, storyboards, user flows, and site mapping
- In-depth understanding of UI; an understanding latest design and technology trends and their role in a commercial environment
- Superior computer skills; HTML, CSS, JavaScript, IT, and programming troubleshooting
- Artistic eye for design, user interaction, functionality, and readability
- Able to think creatively while maintaining accuracy and attention to detail
- Able to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Able to work independently and as an active member of a team
Details:
- Location: Virtual
- Employment Status: Contract, with potential for full time
- Hours: 20 hours a week
Next Steps:
Please reply with your rates and link to your portfolio, preferably with projects within the fintech space.