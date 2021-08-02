Logo for a stanford initiative

Design Brief

The Stanford Existential Risks Initiative needs a new logo. Either a new logo that's clean and simple (while still being interesting) or a simplification/modification of the current logo. Also, ideally, there would be some symbolism (e.g. having to do with SERI's mission statement and values).

The old logo can be found here: https://imgur.com/a/tWT3BpA

A description of SERI and its mission can be found here: https://cisac.fsi.stanford.edu/stanford-existential-risks-initiative/content/stanford-existential-risks-initiative

A similar org to SERI can be found here: https://www.fhi.ox.ac.uk/