Redesign a Smart TV Platform

Design Brief

About Us:

The world’s first home gym console featuring treadmill, cycling, rowing, strength, boxing, yoga & more. #SweatWithStudio straight from your TV at home or on the go with our mobile app.

The Role:

We are looking for someone to redesign our home gym console interface. Our console turns any television into a smarter home gym. We have over 2,500 classes across treadmill, cycling, strength, rowing, yoga, boxing, and more.

Our console connects to sensors and fitness equipment to bring in data in real-time.

The skills required for this are very similar to the skills required for designing a smart television app for Android TV or any other smart TV platform.

Someone with prior experience in designing smart TV and TV app interfaces will be favored over those that do not have that prior experience.

Key Areas To Redesign:

The setup process - the out of the box experience of signing in and connecting to wifi is critical

The general navigation flow

The in-class experience including the leaderboard, real-time metrics, and video player itself

Key Things To Know:

The platform is primarily controlled by a physical remote

If we work together, we will ship you a device for you to test and play with along with sensors

Upon being hired, you’ll get access to an existing Sketch document. We’re looking for a full re-design and you should feel free to scrap everything.

There are a number of new features we want to introduce that aren’t live currently. We’ll share this list with you in order to do the re-design.

Deliverables & Expectations:

Kickoff meeting to understand the product and our goals for the redesign

Full Sketch designs of all UI screens

Liaison with engineering to make sure what’s being implemented is feasible



