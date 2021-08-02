Eyelash Extension Studio Logo/Identity

Design Brief

Hello,

I am currently in lash extension school and looking to open a local business/studio offering eyelash extension services here in Texas.

The business name is "Beauty By Extension". I reserved both domain (.com) and Instagram handle. I now need to come up with a logo, colors, typography, website design, and Instagram template/feed style.

*Please refer to my mood board here: https://pin.it/4bKrqSE

The lash business will be owned by me, a half-Arab, half-Hispanic, woman who was born and raised in Texas! I love the space/anime/modern cowgirl/glamour and pop icon vibes. I just don't know how to relay this into my lash business for logo and identity.

If my project interests you, please reach out!

Thank you,

Leena H.



