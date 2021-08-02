Back
Design Brief

Eyelash Extension Studio Logo/Identity

Hello,

I am currently in lash extension school and looking to open a local business/studio offering eyelash extension services here in Texas.

The business name is "Beauty By Extension". I reserved both domain (.com) and Instagram handle. I now need to come up with a logo, colors, typography, website design, and Instagram template/feed style.

*Please refer to my mood board here: https://pin.it/4bKrqSE

The lash business will be owned by me, a half-Arab, half-Hispanic, woman who was born and raised in Texas! I love the space/anime/modern cowgirl/glamour and pop icon vibes. I just don't know how to relay this into my lash business for logo and identity.

If my project interests you, please reach out!

Thank you,

Leena H.


Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 02, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Bd8e4e0f791dc7ca3a8c048d56f16f5d
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner