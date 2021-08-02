Back
Design Brief

Logo for a small jewelry business

Hi there!

I am interested in customizing a new logo based on a graphic design that is available at Shutterstock (same is also available on designbundle.net).

It is a simple, hand-drawn ancient greek illustration on an oval-shaped frame. The oval frame is also hand-drawn with some imperfections.

I would like to change the greek statue illustration with a different greek head statue.

I will send the image of the greek head statue that I would like to use. It is basically a 2D line-drawn image of a fragmented head.

I also would like to add a specific color for brand purposes. I am happy to provide more information if needed.

Please let me know if this is something that you'll be interested in.

All the best!

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 02, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
