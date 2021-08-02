Back
Design Brief

Eventify Entertainment

Hi there!

We are looking to have a logo design made for our newly formed events management company named “Eventify Entertainment”. The logo could also be just Eventify.

Please let me know if you are interested.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 02, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
#<User:0x0000555667565690>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner