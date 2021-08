Design Brief

I would like you to design meditation playlist cover photos, similar to the style existing on the app, which we bought and adjusted from freepik.com.

We would like the delivery to be on Figma. I can offer competitive pay per hour of work.

Here is the link to the app on both apple and android:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%AD%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AA%D8%A3%D9%85%D9%84/id1542807478

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.raha