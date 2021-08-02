Wordpress Website design (6 pages)

Design Brief

We are looking for a WordPress Website Designer who can design our website.

We are a photography marketplace, and we connect photographers to people looking for photography services.

We want you to design 6 pages: Homepage + 5 inner pages, including 2 blogs and blog detail page.

We already have an existing blog in WordPress, and the new theme should seamlessly integrate with the existing blog. Most of the blog posts are standard posts with photo galleries and lightbox.

Pages:

Homepage City page Photography detail page Join as photographer page Blog main page I am looking for 2 variations of the blog detail page (with left sidebar and with no sidebar)

I have the wireframe for all the pages, but I will share it once we shortlist you.

You will be responsible for:

Design a full WordPress responsive website with a google lighthouse speed score of 90+ Install the website on our hosting site and make sure that the existing blog looks perfect on the new website.

If you are interested, please apply with your WordPress portfolio where you have designed the website and if I like your portfolio, I would be happy to share additional information and wireframe.

Budget - $600 USD



