Design Brief
Sr. Product Designer
We’re looking for a talented freelance UX/product designer to help us speed up our product roadmap. So many ideas, so little design time!
About the job:
- Design and prototype improvements and small features for our site and app experiences that consider the business, tech, and marketing needs while upholding brand and design system standards.
- Incorporate user research, data analysis, and stakeholder feedback as you iterate on design solutions.
- Work closely with other product designers to brainstorm and evolve your designs.
- Partner with PMs to identify and address edge cases, flow, and usability issues, to create pixel-perfect designs.
- Clearly present your designs (at various stages of completion) to your audience in a clear and organized fashion, with the primary goal of seeking feedback on the designs.
- Align with PMs after each design review on next steps and feedback to address.
- Present designs to engineering often, clearly communicating interactions and incorporating feedback as needed.
Design system:
- Work within our product design system, style guide, and processes when creating new features and improvements.
- Identify when new design system elements are needed and work with other designers to develop new components that are scalable and flexible.
- Collaborate with brand designers to ensure consistency in visual styles across all touchpoints in the customer journey.
- Ideation and User research:
- Conduct or support UX research initiatives (usability testing, concept testing, and benchmark studies).
- Seek to improve our experience by bringing design ideas to product management for assessment and prioritization.
Qualifications:
- 4-6 years of UX/product design experience;
- Proven ability cross-platform (web & mobile app);
- Experience with E-commerce products is preferred;
- Experience with one or more of the following is strongly preferred: (1) a social media app, (2) a live 2-way video experience, or (3) podcasts/audiobooks.