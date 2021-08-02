Back
Design Brief

Sr. Product Designer

We’re looking for a talented freelance UX/product designer to help us speed up our product roadmap. So many ideas, so little design time!

About the job:

  • Design and prototype improvements and small features for our site and app experiences that consider the business, tech, and marketing needs while upholding brand and design system standards.
  • Incorporate user research, data analysis, and stakeholder feedback as you iterate on design solutions.
  • Work closely with other product designers to brainstorm and evolve your designs.
  • Partner with PMs to identify and address edge cases, flow, and usability issues, to create pixel-perfect designs.
  • Clearly present your designs (at various stages of completion) to your audience in a clear and organized fashion, with the primary goal of seeking feedback on the designs.
  • Align with PMs after each design review on next steps and feedback to address.
  • Present designs to engineering often, clearly communicating interactions and incorporating feedback as needed.

Design system:

  • Work within our product design system, style guide, and processes when creating new features and improvements.
  • Identify when new design system elements are needed and work with other designers to develop new components that are scalable and flexible.
  • Collaborate with brand designers to ensure consistency in visual styles across all touchpoints in the customer journey.
  • Ideation and User research:
  • Conduct or support UX research initiatives (usability testing, concept testing, and benchmark studies).
  • Seek to improve our experience by bringing design ideas to product management for assessment and prioritization.

Qualifications:

  • 4-6 years of UX/product design experience;
  • Proven ability cross-platform (web & mobile app);
  • Experience with E-commerce products is preferred;
  • Experience with one or more of the following is strongly preferred: (1) a social media app, (2) a live 2-way video experience, or (3) podcasts/audiobooks.
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 02, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. Product Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
