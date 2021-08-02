UX / Web designer for SAAS application

Design Brief

Cognifirm is a SAAS tool that enables our customers to create automated process flows.

Our tool does not require any IT integration or IT knowledge to configure and implement the automated processes.

We have version 1.0 online and are currently working on version 2.0 that has much more rich functionality.

A core part of this work is to ensure that our UX and design enable the user to understand how they can create their own automation.

To help us do this, we need a fresh set of design eyes. We are looking for someone who has designed SAAS backends, dashboards, and if possible, also workflows.

We are not planning to do a complete redesign of the applications. Some of the areas work fine and shall remain unchanged. But the core of how a user interacts with our tool needs to be resigned, both from a UX and design perspective.

We are looking for a longe term corporation with a designer. This means that this task includes a design of our new workflow and a design of a new left menu. But we have more in the pipeline once this is completed.

We prefer a simple, minimalistic design style. We have no preferences as to where you live, but you must have experience in UX and SAAS backend design.

Thank you

Per from Cognifirm