Character Design and 1 min Animation

Design Brief

IMPORTANT: Project applicants must have extensive experience and sample work portfolio in character design and character animation. Both 2D and 3D styles will be considered.

We are advisors to a startup in the music technology space. We are building a new app and platform to help people learn. As part of our concept development and investor pitch, we are looking to create an animated character and produce a one (1) minute animation featuring the character and other elements.

Deliverables would include:

Character Design

One (1) Minute Video

For the Character Design, we would provide a series of inspiration photos for the character. We would like to receive 3-5 proposed designs. We will then finalize the character design and we would then want two (2) rounds of revisions to create the final character.

For the One (1) Minute Video, we would provide the script, voice-over recording, and background music. The video would be a brand and product introduction. This will require creating some additional elements to support the script.

We are on a condensed schedule and would like to complete the above in August. We can promise to be decisive, concise, and quick in our comments and feedback to keep the project moving quickly.

Pending successful funding of the project, we will be producing 10+ minutes of content in this format on a monthly basis. This is an opportunity for a long-term engagement.