Design Brief

We are just a startup with 10 team members. We have started getting multiple projects. So we need a UI UX Designer to create screens for various applications.

Our budget is less so we are looking for entry-level or min experience of 1 year.

We would share 10-20% of the budget of our app with you or we can go with a fixed cost per month.

We have bought multiple UI Design kits also, so it will help you.