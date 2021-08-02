Illustrations for SaaS Application
We’re searching for an individual or team who can produce a number of illustrations (roughly 50) to be used on the frontend sales website for a new SaaS billing automation platform.
Each illustration will be used in a juxtaposed format to accompany key features and USPs of the app. We've produced four example illustrations in-house (will share on request) which show the style and quality we're looking for. The idea with this style is it gives a near-realistic snapshot of the actual UI and functionality but in a more simplified, componentized, or abstract way.
To secure the work we’re asking people to produce concepts for the following two illustrations which closely match and blend with the existing style:
- The first is for ‘Service Desk’, and the accompanying description is: “Track customer enquiries and support issues using our integrated support ticketing system. Create departments and statuses and assign tickets to different staff members.”
- The second is for ‘Multi-Currency’ and the accompanying description is: “Multi-Currency. Offer as many currencies as you wish. Clients are not tied to specific currencies either. We fall back to one master currency of your choosing for reporting. You can specify different available payment gateways per currency.”