Illustrations for SaaS Application

Design Brief

We’re searching for an individual or team who can produce a number of illustrations (roughly 50) to be used on the frontend sales website for a new SaaS billing automation platform.

Each illustration will be used in a juxtaposed format to accompany key features and USPs of the app. We've produced four example illustrations in-house (will share on request) which show the style and quality we're looking for. The idea with this style is it gives a near-realistic snapshot of the actual UI and functionality but in a more simplified, componentized, or abstract way.

To secure the work we’re asking people to produce concepts for the following two illustrations which closely match and blend with the existing style: