Design Brief
Resume Modal Redesign
New Resume Modal Scope
Design the Create New Resume modal with the two considerations:
There are four methods to create a resume:
- Start from scratch
- Start with sample
- Upload Linkedin profile
- Upload Existing resume
There are two resume objectives:
- Create a general resume
- Create a tailored resume
- Job description
- Position title
- Experience Level
Current Function:
- Resume Name
- Import Resume from Linkedin
- Target Resume
- Experience Level
- Job Description
Considerations:
- The user would first be prompted with the resume objective, then prompted for the method to get started. They should be able to see the steps and have the ability to navigate back if they wish.
- Must match the current look of the modals used in Rezi.