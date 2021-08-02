Back
Design Brief

Resume Modal Redesign

New Resume Modal Scope

Design the Create New Resume modal with the two considerations: 

There are four methods  to create a resume: 

  1. Start from scratch 
  2. Start with sample
  3. Upload Linkedin profile
  4. Upload Existing resume

There are two resume objectives:

  1. Create a general resume 
  2. Create a tailored resume 
  3. Job description
  4. Position title
  5. Experience Level 

Current Function:

  1. Resume Name 
  2. Import Resume from Linkedin 
  3. Target Resume
  4. Experience Level 
  5. Job Description

Considerations: 

  • The user would first be prompted with the resume objective, then prompted for the method to get started. They should be able to see the steps and have the ability to navigate back if they wish. 
  • Must match the current look of the modals used in Rezi.


Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 02, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Ab4140ae19e6b0819fb66090b21a434f
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner