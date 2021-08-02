Back
Design Brief

Illustrator & 3D Animator Needed

Hi Folks,

We are looking for a freelance illustrator and a freelance 3D animator (Cinema 4D) to work with us on a couple of projects and hopefully establish a long-term relationship with us.

Get in touch if you are:

  1. Talented illustrator or 3D animator. Preferably with a versatile portfolio.
  2. Available for projects immediately. If you have a busy schedule, we are not a match.
  3. A team player.

Kindly share your portfolio, rate card, and the number of revisions included for our team review.

Upon receiving your replies, we will send you the project details for an accurate quotation as well as timeline planning.

We are NOT looking for UI/UX or Web Designers. Please do not apply if you are one.

Looking forward to discussing further.

Cheers!

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 02, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Animation
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
