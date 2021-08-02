Design Brief
Chocolate company mobile app prospect
XXXXX is a leading chocolate manufacturer in the world. It is expanding its presence in the Indian market and wants to focus on children from the age group of 8 to 11 years as the potential target segment. Knowing that kids of this age group have access to mobile and are comfortable and curious to use them on a frequent basis, the brand wants to create a mobile app to position its products amongst the mentioned target segment.
Create a design pitch for this client.
- Your pitch must outline your ideas on how to make the app usable for kids, the experience principles keeping in mind their user behaviour, key journeys, and supporting screens. Your design solution should incorporate.
- Prepare a project plan that includes effort estimates, resources, and timelines.