Chocolate company mobile app prospect

Design Brief

XXXXX is a leading chocolate manufacturer in the world. It is expanding its presence in the Indian market and wants to focus on children from the age group of 8 to 11 years as the potential target segment. Knowing that kids of this age group have access to mobile and are comfortable and curious to use them on a frequent basis, the brand wants to create a mobile app to position its products amongst the mentioned target segment.

Create a design pitch for this client.