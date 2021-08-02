Back
Design Brief

Viking with hops for beard

I need an image to use on promo materials of a Viking with the beard being in the shape of hops. I have a few images that are close, but not exact. I would need .ai files for this.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 02, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
#<User:0x0000555c8f1aec08>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner