Design Brief

We are looking to create a Pizza flavored dipping sauce called "Pizzafy". It will be used for things like french fries, chicken tenders, burgers, etc.

Our aesthetic and vibe is inspired by old school pizza diners and hole-in-the-wall joints in cities like New York.

We have made a mood-board and design inspiration collection HERE.

We are looking for a logo and a label for our squeezable bottle.