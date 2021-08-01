Back
Design Brief

Visual Website for an Artist / Inventor

Hi there,

I am looking to build a website for my work which is in the realm of visual artistry. I am okay using a Theme Template as long as we can customize some of the layouts and features eg, colors, banners, fonts, carousels, image layering. Here is the breakdown of the project.

  • 4 or 5-page site with a shopping cart to sell a few products
  • Designed to showcase jpeg images, photos, and video content regularly. I will be posting new images and artwork daily as well as a blog posting.
  • Ease of access to change imagery and video content on my own.
  • Artistic and layered design, feel and flow, creates a sense of depth and multi-dimensional presence of images and videos.

Thanks

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 01, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
#<User:0x0000561a83de1a18>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner