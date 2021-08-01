Visual Website for an Artist / Inventor

Design Brief

Hi there,

I am looking to build a website for my work which is in the realm of visual artistry. I am okay using a Theme Template as long as we can customize some of the layouts and features eg, colors, banners, fonts, carousels, image layering. Here is the breakdown of the project.

4 or 5-page site with a shopping cart to sell a few products

Designed to showcase jpeg images, photos, and video content regularly. I will be posting new images and artwork daily as well as a blog posting.

Ease of access to change imagery and video content on my own.

Artistic and layered design, feel and flow, creates a sense of depth and multi-dimensional presence of images and videos.

Thanks