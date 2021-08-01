Brand Guide & Logo for Clothing Company

Design Brief

Bondye Collective is a new creative and fun fashion brand focused on tie dye clothing for kids and teenagers. We want to combine the fun of tie dye with the cool factor of skate/ surf street wear.

We require a branding package that includes a company logo, a cool character design and supporting designs / fonts that can be used on our clothing, social media etc.

We have created a PDF guide for exactly what we are looking for that can be shared once you get in touch.