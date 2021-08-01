FinTech Website Redesign

Design Brief

Hi Dribbble Community,

We have an excellent project for you. We are looking for an awesome designer to help us transform our boring company homepage to a next-generation fancy website while maintaining at least some colour schemes from our current corporate identity. Are you up for the challenge? Reach out, and let's get things done!

TL;DR

Send us a redesigned header of the new_website_draft matching the color of our logo: Hex #157291 until August 8th.

Company Information

Who are we? We are ScalingFunds, a Berlin-based FinTech startup. Our software helps investment managers transform their investor relations from paper to digital. A well-known investment manager is, for example, Blackstone or KKR.

Who are our clients? Investment managers from private equity, venture capital, real estate and private debt. They collect money from wealthy individuals, family offices, insurances, banks, pension funds and deploy it in certain investments.

What do we offer to clients? Currently, the capital-raising process is still very manual and paper-based. We are transforming how investors move through the process to be fully digital. It includes a teaser page, KYC/AML onboarding, contract signing and reporting - all digital.

Why do our clients need a digital solution? It makes investment managers faster, more structured, reduces their administration cost, allows them to be more responsive to their investors, creating a better relationship with their investors. A better relationship = bigger trust = more business.

Why are we the best? We use the newest technology, including the blockchain (although we are not telling our clients on the front page, as many still think blockchain is evil) and have the necessary legal background to master a highly regulated industry.

The Project

The project is divided into 3 phases:

Phase 1 - This is our current website scalingfunds.com. We don't like it anymore. We have worked on a content refresh and this is what came out: new_website_draft . The content is close to final, but the design is patch-worked from websites we liked. Your job is to use the draft and transform it to look absolutely gorgeous. This includes:

Familiarise yourself with our current corporate identity. Here is a design deck and another presentation and here is our wave function which we integrated into these decks. I especially like the gradient on the last slide of the presentation.

I am not convinced about changing our logo's colour, so we need to make the new design fit the existing colour scheme.

You will need to help us with our product screenshots as well. They need to be simplified and animated within the screenshots (like on Stripe.com)

We appreciate mobile-first thinking

Phase 2 - After we complete phase 1 successfully and have agreed on the website's general style, we enter into the next phase. There are 22 sub-pages that need your skills. The sub-pages will mostly be much shorter. We are still working on the content but hope to have everything completed by the end of August.

Phase 3 - The last phase entails adjusting five presentations with around ten slides to fit the new style and creating ten marketing banners.

We want to start Phase 1 as soon as possible.

What To Do Next

We have put a lot of effort into this brief, so don't send us a standard unspecific email. If you have any questions, please mention them in your email and we will answer them swiftly

If you don't have any questions this is how to get started:

Tell us your rate for the phase 1, phase 2 and phase 3, we will respond quickly if this works for us Send us a first draft of the header of the new website (new_website_draft) in our colour scheme until August 8th. "Header" means, everything you see on the website without scrolling. See phase 1 description for colours and styles If we like your design, we can sign a contract and start working with you!

Talk to you soon,

Jakob