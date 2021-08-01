Back
Design Brief

Need Wireframe/Prototype for Mobile App

Hi there!

I have a rough set of wireframes for a real estate app. I'm looking to have the ones we've made turned into a more refined professional looking set- because we already have the wireframes, our budget is ~$100. Would love some support.

Happy to send along what I already have. It's about 17 screens, but some are very simple and more or less fine in their current form.

Please do not send messages if you do not have samples of mobile UI designs in your dribble portfolio. Thank you.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 01, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Mobile Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
#<User:0x000055a8e1a58400>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner