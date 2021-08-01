Need Wireframe/Prototype for Mobile App

Design Brief

Hi there!

I have a rough set of wireframes for a real estate app. I'm looking to have the ones we've made turned into a more refined professional looking set- because we already have the wireframes, our budget is ~$100. Would love some support.

Happy to send along what I already have. It's about 17 screens, but some are very simple and more or less fine in their current form.

Please do not send messages if you do not have samples of mobile UI designs in your dribble portfolio. Thank you.