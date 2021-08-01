Children's Book Design/Formatting

Design Brief

Hello! I have been working with my illustrator to finish a children's book about a little girl and her dog. The book is almost complete, but we have been having some issues with designing and formatting the back cover. My illustrator has sent all the elements that she has completed and I would like to work with someone easier to communicate with to design and format covers of the book, including changing color, placement of elements, etc. I thank you for your time. Please let me know if this is a project you can assist with. Attached are two jpg files of what it generally looks like at this time, but I have Photoshop and Illustrator files for you to work with. Thanks!