Back
Design Brief

Redesign/Improve an adult web platform

Hi! I'm looking for a talented and experienced web designer to create a new design for our (not yet launched) adult listing site which will be based on the existing one. We need someone who can improve it, base the requirements on the existing templates (which will be provided in fully html/css/js format), and match it according to what we currently have and some of our competitors. We need someone who can do this without too much handholding and provide ideas on their own. Thank you.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 31, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
6fe7ff212f1d70a624e8eb0ca7dc9be2
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner