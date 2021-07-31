Redesign/Improve an adult web platform

Design Brief

Hi! I'm looking for a talented and experienced web designer to create a new design for our (not yet launched) adult listing site which will be based on the existing one. We need someone who can improve it, base the requirements on the existing templates (which will be provided in fully html/css/js format), and match it according to what we currently have and some of our competitors. We need someone who can do this without too much handholding and provide ideas on their own. Thank you.