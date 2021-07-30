Mobile-first Fintech Design

Design Brief

Hi,

We are looking for an agency to create a mobile app from scratch for our VC-backed fintech startup. Basically, we marry banking and e-commerce domains.

The design solutions should be clean, user-friendly, easy to operate with comprehensive UX analytics.

There are 3 main user flows to work on, we also want to make in-depth researches to get to know better our customers.

Please share your design process and some relative fintech/banking examples.

Thanks.