Design Brief

Clothing Designer

Hello, I am in need of a professional clothing designer.

Must be able to think creatively to make designs for T-Shirts, Sweaters, Hoodies, etc. We already have a logo, we just need designs for the apparel.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 30, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
