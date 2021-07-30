Design Brief

Geckoboard is a growing product company on a mission — transforming the way businesses work by making it easy for teams to access and understand their data.

We're in need of a talented freelance web designer who can bring innovative ideas and concepts to life. You’ll help us take wireframe designs and content to finished visual designs that our developers can then implement. If you're comfortable with it, even some occasional graphic design or web development support too.

This would be freelance, per-project position to start (Approx 5-10 days).

What you’ll do:

Take loose wireframes from the marketing team and translate them into polished visual designs that help us hit our business objectives.

About you:

You have a portfolio that demonstrates your skills and abilities in web design.

Minimum 3 years experience designing web pages professionally.

You’re an excellent communicator.

You fully consider the user and business goals in your designs. Your designs actively consider the page content.

Your design process involves exploring multiple design options, clearly sharing your rationale, and regularly seeking feedback.

You’re willing to push back when you think things can be done better but also take constructive feedback well.

You’re a self-starter and can keep to a deadline.

We don’t mind what tools you use (Sketch, Figma, Photoshop, etc.), but if you have HTML / CSS skills too that’s a plus!

More details will be provided once the project has been accepted.