Brand and Website Super-Upgrade

Design Brief

Complete Brand and Website Upgrade

We are looking to do a comprehensive brand upgrade and partial redesign including:

Brand book

Style guide

Website overhaul

From soup to nuts, we want a holistic brand upgrade.

The designer's Clay.global and MovingBrands and are examples of the level of quality and obsession over detail we are looking for.

Upon consideration, you/your team will be expected to complete a test project that will include the following:

A brief concept note

A concept design artifact (could be anything from a website still, advert, concept art, really anything that shows off your concept and works quality)

You will have room to showcase your design skills with this test project and show us your abilities to deliver the quality work we are looking for

Because this project is so involved, we are testing as many qualified candidates as we can to see who can produce the best work in the shortest period of time.

As such, you will not be compensated for this test project, so we encourage you to watermark your work, although the extent of the test project is up to you.

The right person or team for this job can execute the test project on time and do a great job of it.

If you have any questions, feel free to ask.

The successful test project will move on to the full design of our upgraded website, which is our most pressing and important goal.

Here is our current website, which will give you an idea of what we do as a company.

Link

Our challenges so far, and the main difficulty of this project, is crafting a bespoke brand for an EdTech company that stands out. The EdTech industry is filled with clichés, and we would like to really go beyond that, which will prove a challenge. Success looks like a brand that excites an industry that tends to be numb after years of stagnation and communicates value/quality for a product that is naturally complex.

Website development is preferred as part of the scope, but this point is flexible.

We look forward to anyone coming into contact and are happy to meet all great talent, more information is available on request!